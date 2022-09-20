AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.61

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.61 and traded as low as $11.97. AMREP shares last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 55,151 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded AMREP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $66.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61.

AMREP ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $25.92 million for the quarter.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2022, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico.

