Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,374,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Analog Devices by 473.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,658 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Analog Devices by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,178 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in Analog Devices by 1,631.1% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,155,000 after purchasing an additional 794,198 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,903,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $149.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.62. The company has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

