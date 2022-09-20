Analysts Issue Forecasts for Horizon Technology Finance Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report released on Friday, September 16th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Horizon Technology Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $11.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $293.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.01. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter valued at about $88,638,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 146.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 15.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 42.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.17%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

