Analysts Offer Predictions for Torex Gold Resources Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, September 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $2.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.21. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$299.94 million for the quarter.

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.44.

TXG opened at C$9.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.34. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.54 and a 12-month high of C$17.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$812.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25.

Insider Transactions at Torex Gold Resources

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Rosalie C. Moore bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.77 per share, with a total value of C$43,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$170,101.38.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

