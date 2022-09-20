Analysts Set Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) PT at $103.00

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

AEIS stock opened at $84.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $98.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.23.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $170,911.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

