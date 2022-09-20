Analysts Set Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) PT at $28.83

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.83.

ACDVF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Air Canada Stock Performance

Shares of ACDVF opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61. Air Canada has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $22.36.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.88). Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 828.99% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Canada will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

