Analysts Set Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Target Price at $189.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARE. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $3,007,227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,995,000 after buying an additional 1,383,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,960,000 after buying an additional 1,238,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,010,585,000 after buying an additional 1,114,118 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,459,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,206,000 after buying an additional 1,008,054 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $149.02 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.54.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 255.14%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Articles

