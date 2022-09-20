Analysts Set Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target at $29.08

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLO. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

ALLO opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 124,571.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $329,420 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,255.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,859,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,603 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 62.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,962,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,986,000 after buying an additional 1,138,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,661,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,554,000 after buying an additional 1,057,515 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

