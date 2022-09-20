Analysts Set C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Price Target at $23.33

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on C4 Therapeutics to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Shares of CCCC opened at $9.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $51.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57.
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
