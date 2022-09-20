Analysts Set C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Price Target at $23.33

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on C4 Therapeutics to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CCCC opened at $9.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $51.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57.

Institutional Trading of C4 Therapeutics

About C4 Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.