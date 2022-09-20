Analysts Set Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Price Target at $13.33

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Cresco Labs from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Cresco Labs from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cresco Labs from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Cresco Labs Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of CRLBF opened at $3.16 on Thursday. Cresco Labs has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

