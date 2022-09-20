Analysts Set Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Target Price at $70.10

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.10.

EHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Encompass Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,733,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,118,000 after acquiring an additional 130,504 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 40.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,146,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,335,000 after acquiring an additional 613,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Encompass Health by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,099,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,314,000 after acquiring an additional 524,766 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Encompass Health by 88.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,685,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,494,000 after acquiring an additional 792,813 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EHC opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $78.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.44.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also

