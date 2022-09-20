Analysts Set Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Target Price at $70.10

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.10.
EHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Encompass Health Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE EHC opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $78.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.44.
Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Encompass Health Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.
Encompass Health Company Profile
Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.
