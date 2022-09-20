Analysts Set Expectations for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. MKM Partners started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.14.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $175.39 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $34,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

