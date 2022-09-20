Analysts Set Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT at $147.53

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.53.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Five9 Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.30 and a beta of 0.63. Five9 has a one year low of $80.34 and a one year high of $174.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.56.

Insider Activity

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Five9’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,239.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $148,581.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,840,475.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,239.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,642,927 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Five9 by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Five9 by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,085,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $11,018,000.

Five9 Company Profile



Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.



