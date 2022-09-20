Analysts Set Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Price Target at $77.36

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $60.40 on Thursday. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $81.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Globus Medical Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Globus Medical by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 134,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 159.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 737 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Globus Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $155,732,000 after buying an additional 39,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.