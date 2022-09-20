Analysts Set Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Target Price at $210.08

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $178.63 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.20.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

