Analysts Set Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) PT at $93.80

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.80.
A number of equities analysts have commented on PI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 324 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $28,499.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $1,643,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,246.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $28,499.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,142 shares of company stock worth $7,129,883 in the last 90 days. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PI opened at $92.00 on Thursday. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.63 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.81 and a 200 day moving average of $64.99.
Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.
