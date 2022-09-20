Analysts Set KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target at $75.04

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.04.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,492.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,492.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 2.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $49.51 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.44%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

