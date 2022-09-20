Analysts Set Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target at $68.95

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.95.

Several brokerages recently commented on NRDBY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from €9.20 ($9.39) to €9.60 ($9.80) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.40 to SEK 9.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.90 ($12.14) to €11.50 ($11.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 125 to SEK 130 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Nordea Bank Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €10.70 ($10.92) price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Nordea Bank Abp Stock Performance

Shares of NRDBY opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Nordea Bank Abp has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.