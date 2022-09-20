Analysts Set SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) PT at $73.25

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEAS. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaWorld Entertainment

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $164,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,478.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo bought 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.99 per share, for a total transaction of $501,110.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,653.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,478.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $707,240. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,610,000 after acquiring an additional 155,068 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,592,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,689,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,983,000 after acquiring an additional 62,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $89,764,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,253,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,282,000 after acquiring an additional 205,490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.23. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 227.46%. The business had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.