Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Head to Head Review

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) and Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Relay Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$37.91 million ($0.59) -15.39 Relay Therapeutics $3.03 million 856.81 -$363.87 million ($2.56) -9.31

Anavex Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Relay Therapeutics. Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Relay Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Anavex Life Sciences and Relay Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Relay Therapeutics 1 0 6 0 2.71

Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 325.84%. Relay Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 69.88%. Given Anavex Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Anavex Life Sciences is more favorable than Relay Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.9% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Relay Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences N/A -30.26% -28.42% Relay Therapeutics -13,243.58% -21.38% -18.77%

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences beats Relay Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex. The company's drug candidate also comprises ANAVEX 3-71, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia and other dementia indications; and preclinical clinical trials for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of depression, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases; ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the potential treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain; and ANAVEX 1037 to treat prostate and pancreatic cancer. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of RLY-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

