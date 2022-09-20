Anchor Protocol (ANC) Price Tops $0.0948 on Major Exchanges

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0948 or 0.00000500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $33.22 million and approximately $24.59 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 32% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000088 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007931 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000848 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000252 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002128 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2021. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Anchor Protocol is app.anchorprotocol.com.

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC.ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol.ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed.”

