Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 79,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 153,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Angion Biomedica Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of ANGN opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. Angion Biomedica has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $10.75.
Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 81.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Angion Biomedica will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ANGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Angion Biomedica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.
Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.
