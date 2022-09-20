Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 79,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 153,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Angion Biomedica Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ANGN opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. Angion Biomedica has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 81.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Angion Biomedica will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angion Biomedica

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 40,008 shares in the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Angion Biomedica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

About Angion Biomedica

(Get Rating)

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.