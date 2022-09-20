ANIVERSE (ANV) Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

ANIVERSE (ANV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, ANIVERSE has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. ANIVERSE has a market cap of $38.91 million and $6.23 million worth of ANIVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANIVERSE coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,015.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00060831 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010707 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00065339 BTC.

ANIVERSE Coin Profile

ANIVERSE (CRYPTO:ANV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. ANIVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,132,088 coins. ANIVERSE’s official website is aniverse.io. ANIVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ANIVERSE17 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ANIVERSE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANIVERSE project is an 'Online Theme Park' platform that combines actual businesses based on animation IP with blockchain technology. ANIVERSE allows anyone to access animation IP sources through its platform to create and sell IP products, contents. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANIVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANIVERSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANIVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

