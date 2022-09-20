APENFT Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37.85 Million (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $148.37 million and approximately $37.85 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APENFT coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, APENFT has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

APENFT Profile

APENFT’s launch date was May 14th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

