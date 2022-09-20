Apollon Limassol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $287,932.00 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $599,825.45 and approximately $287,932.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for about $1.82 or 0.00009513 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00088416 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00074504 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00020569 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031675 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007829 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en.

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

