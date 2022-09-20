Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

ABR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ABR stock opened at $14.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 42.12 and a current ratio of 42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 9,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $142,156.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 134,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 45,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 21,097 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 265,956 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 73,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

