Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE ACHR opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a current ratio of 15.31. Archer Aviation has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $9.46.

In related news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $184,592.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Archer Aviation news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $11,016,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $184,592.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,910 shares in the company, valued at $207,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,047,090 shares of company stock worth $12,304,593. Company insiders own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $37,853,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

