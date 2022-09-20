Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,046 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $14,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 17,937 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 208.9% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 21,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $87.33 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.