Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 10,935 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 265.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 142,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 103,609 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,748,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income stock opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.07. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.