Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYCR. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,205,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,192,000 after buying an additional 307,075 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 63,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paycor HCM news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $135,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paycor HCM news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $135,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycor HCM Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.16. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $37.42.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYCR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

