Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 940 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in American Express by 4.7% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 18,007 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in American Express by 35.6% in the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 1,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in American Express by 21.5% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,688 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 3.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $155.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.14 and its 200 day moving average is $162.56.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

