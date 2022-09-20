Archford Capital Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cummins by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,846,000 after purchasing an additional 74,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,503,000 after acquiring an additional 94,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $215.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.47 and a 200 day moving average of $205.75. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

