Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 30,301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 126,327 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.28.
Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Stock Performance
NASDAQ COST opened at $506.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $224.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.
Costco Wholesale Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
