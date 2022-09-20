Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $450,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Netflix by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 200,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $120,505,000 after buying an additional 59,645 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,610 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $243.63 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.67.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.