Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $514,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on T. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.