Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $655,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,937 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after buying an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

DIS stock opened at $109.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.40 and a 200-day moving average of $113.69. The company has a market capitalization of $199.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $182.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

