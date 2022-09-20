Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $703,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.84. The company has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

