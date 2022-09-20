Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $114.94 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,229 shares of company stock valued at $32,746,091 over the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

