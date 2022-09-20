Archford Capital Strategies LLC Invests $482,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 43.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.79 and a 200-day moving average of $136.31. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $83.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.31.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.