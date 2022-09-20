Archford Capital Strategies LLC Invests $482,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 43.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Price Performance
PLD stock opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.79 and a 200-day moving average of $136.31. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $83.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.31.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prologis (PLD)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.