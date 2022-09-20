Archford Capital Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,967,000 after purchasing an additional 146,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $558,176,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,722,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,084,000 after purchasing an additional 140,565 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.8 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

