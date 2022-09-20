Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 1,009 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $856,533 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $106.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.97. The stock has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.38%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

