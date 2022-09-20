Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 1,348 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CL opened at $76.01 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

