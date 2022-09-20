Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 1,975 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.94.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.