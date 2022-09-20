Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,351,891,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,919,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $255.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

