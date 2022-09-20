Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 401 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $157.19 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

