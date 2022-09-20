Arden Trust Co Decreases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.91. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $66.97 and a one year high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

