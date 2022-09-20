Arden Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,570,887.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $625.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 89.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $663.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $684.11. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $606.12 and a 1-year high of $871.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.75.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.