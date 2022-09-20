Arden Trust Co Purchases Shares of 4,440 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD opened at $249.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.89 and a 200-day moving average of $244.29. The company has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

