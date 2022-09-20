Arden Trust Co Sells 2,150 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 64.9% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $358,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 68.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 4.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in Corteva by 0.5% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 81,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.