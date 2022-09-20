Arden Trust Co Sells 737 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PNC opened at $165.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.63 and its 200 day moving average is $168.99. The company has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.39 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

